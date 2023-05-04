Australia Home Loan Data Due On Friday

Australia will on Friday release March figures for home loans, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Loans are expected to slip 1.0 percent after shedding 1.2 percent in February.

Singapore will provide March figures for retail sales, with analysts expecting a fall of 0.1 percent on month and a gain of 6.0 percent on year after rising 3.9 percent on month and 12.7 percent on year in February.

Taiwan will release April data for consumer prices; in March, inflation was up 0.27 percent on month and 2.35 percent on year.

China will see April results for the services PMI from Caixin, with forecasts suggesting a score of 57.3, down from 57.8 in March.

Indonesia will provide Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts calling for a decline of 1.0 percent on quarter and an increase of 4.95 percent on year. That follows gains of 0.36 percent on quarter and 5.01 percent on year in the three months prior.

Finally, the in Japan and South Korea are closed on Friday for Children's Day, while Thailand remains closed for Coronation Day.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.