Markets Digest Fed Cues, Wait For ECB

A widely anticipated 25-basis-points rate hike and a keenly hoped hint of a potential pause by the Fed did not suffice to lift sentiment at stock markets worldwide. Market focus has now shifted to the interest rate decision of the ECB due later in the day.

European benchmarks are trading lower. Wall Street Futures are trading in the red zone amidst continuing stress in the U.S. banking sector. Asian stocks have however moved higher.

Dollar edged up and the Dollar Index re-entered the green zone. Bond yields eased in the U.S. but moved higher elsewhere. Crude oil prices rebounded after a massive sell off in the previous two sessions. Gold surged ahead. Cryptocurrencies also joined the relief rally that followed the Fed's announcements.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,354.40, down 0.18%
S&P 500 (US500) at 4,082.30, down 0.21%
Germany's DAX at 15,734.55, down 0.51%
U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,741.57, down 0.60%
France's CAC 40 at 7,357.12, down 0.63%
Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,283.85, down 0.61%
Japan's Nikkei 225 at 29,157.95, up 0.12% (May 2)
Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,193.10, down 0.06%
China's Shanghai Composite at 3,350.46, up 0.82%
Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,948.73, up 1.27%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.1054, down 0.05%
GBP/USD at 1.2574, up 0.08%
USD/JPY at 134.59, down 0.07%
AUD/USD at 0.6673, up 0.07%
USD/CAD at 1.3603, down 0.09%
Dollar Index at 101.43, up 0.08%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.373%, down 0.88%
Germany at 2.2655%, up 0.69%
France at 2.860%, up 0.46%
U.K. at 3.7595%, up 1.77%
Japan at 0.415%, down 1.31%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $73.18, up 1.18%
Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $69.24, up 0.93%
Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,045.05, up 0.40%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $29,063.70, up 1.44%
Ethereum at $1,899.90, up 1.75%
BNB at $326.00, up 0.92%
XRP at $0.4602, down 0.03%
Cardano (ADA) at $0.392, up 1.73%

