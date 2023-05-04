U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows Slightly Less Than Expected In March

Partly reflecting a jump in the value of exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in the month of March.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit shrank to $64.2 billion in March from a revised $70.6 billion in February.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to narrow to $63.3 billion from the $70.5 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The narrower trade deficit came as the value of exports jumped by 2.1 percent to $256.2 billion, while the value of imports slipped by 0.3 percent to $320.4 billion.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.