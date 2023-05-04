Ireland Jobless Rate At 22-Year Low

Ireland's unemployment rate decreased for the second straight month in April to the lowest level in over two decades, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped slightly to 3.9 percent in April from 4.0 percent in the previous month.

The latest figure was the lowest since April 2001, when it was the same 3.9 percent.

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed fell to 108,200 persons in April from 109,600 in March. Compared to the same month a year ago, the figure dropped by 15,200 persons.

Ireland's youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, fell to 7.9 percent from 8.9 percent. A year ago, the jobless rate was 9.5 percent.

