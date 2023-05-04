Rick Springfield Announces Summer 'I Want My '80s Tour'

Rick Springfield has announced plans to embark on the "I Want My '80s Tour" this summer.

The 26-date "I Want My '80s Tour" will feature several special guests including The Hooters, Paul Young, Tommy Tutone, and The Tubes on certain dates.

The trek kicks off on August 4th at The Youngstown Foundation in Youngstown, Ohio, and concludes on September 17th at Warnors Theatre in Fresno, California.

"What more could you ask for!" Springfield said in a press release. "Besides, you know, world peace, freedom from hunger and healing the earth of course. Admittedly they are the bigger stars but come along anyway. We will rock you and maybe save the world as a byproduct. Onward and upward!"

Tickets for the tour will be available starting Friday, May 5.

Rick Springfield, "I Want My '80s Tour" Dates 2023:

Aug. 4 - Youngstown, OH @ The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre*

Aug. 5 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amp at White River Park*

Aug. 6 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Amp at Freedom Hill*

Aug. 9 - Niagara Falls, ONT @ Fallsview Casino*

Aug. 11 - Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino Outdoors*

Aug. 12 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Estess Arena*

Aug. 13 - Lynn, MA @ Memorial Auditorium*

Aug. 19 - Lake Charles, LA @ L'Auberge Casino*

Aug. 20 - Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickie's Arena*

Aug. 22 - Lubbock, TX @ Cook's Garage Stage*

Aug. 23 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Ampitheatre*

Aug. 25 - New Haven, KY @ Log Still Distillery Amph**

Aug. 26 - Bay City, MI @ Wenonah Park Shell**

Aug. 27 - Decatur, IL @ Devon Lakeshore Amphitheatre**

Aug. 29 - Maryland Heights, MO @ St. Louis Music Park*

Aug. 30 - Omaha, NE @ The Astro*

Aug. 31 - Aurora, IL @ RiverEdge Park Pavilion*

Sept. 6 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park***

Sept. 7 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amp***

Sept. 8 - Airway Heights, WA @ No. Quest Casino***

Sept. 10 - Redding, CA @ Civic Auditorium+

Sept. 12 - Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery Amp***

Sept. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre***

Sept. 14 - Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater and Convention Center***

Sept. 16 - Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amp++

Sept. 16 - Fresno, CA @ Warnors Theatre***

*Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, Tommy Tutone

**Rick Springfield, Paul Young, Tommy Tutone

***Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Tommy Tutone

+Rick Springfield, The Hooters, The Tubes, Tommy Tutone

++Rick Springfield, The Hooters, John Waite, Tommy Tutone

