U.S. Stocks Regain Ground After Early Move To The Downside

After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks have regained ground over the course of the trading day on Thursday. The major averages have climbed well off their lows of the session, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq briefly peeking above the unchanged line.

Currently, the Nasdaq is down 1.82 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 12,023.51 but still well off its worst levels of the day. The S&P 500 is down 15.32 points or 0.4 percent at 4,075.43 and the Dow is down 269.47 points or 0.8 percent at 33,144.77.

The early weakness on Wall Street partly reflected ongoing concerns about turmoil among regional banks, with shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW) plummeting by 38.2 percent.

The steep drop by PacWest comes after the company confirmed that it its reviewing strategic options, including a potential sale.

However, the bank said it has not experienced out-of-the-ordinary deposit flows following the sale of First Republic Bank (FRC) and other news.

Tennessee-based First Horizon (FHN) is also seeing substantial weakness after the regional lender and TD Bank (TD) announced they have called off their $13.4 billion merger agreement.

Continued uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates also weight on Wall Street following the Federal Reserve's tenth straight rate hike on Wednesday.

While the Fed's accompanying statement seemed to suggest the central bank now plans to pause its rate hiking cycle, comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell clouded the outlook.

Powell said the central bank would take a "data-dependent approach" to future monetary policy decisions and stressed a decision on a pause was not made at the meeting.

The next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for June 13-14, with CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicating a 95.4 percent chance the Fed will leave rates unchanged.

The subsequent recovery attempt by the may partly reflect bargain hunting, with the Dow bouncing off its lowest intraday level in a month.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by slightly more than expected in the week ended April 29th.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 242,000, an increase of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level of 229,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 240,000 from the 230,000 originally reported for the previous week.

A separate report released by the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit shrank to $64.2 billion in March from a revised $70.6 billion in February.

The Labor Department also released another report showing U.S. labor productivity tumbled by much more than expected in the first quarter of 2023, while unit labor costs spiked more than expected.

Sector News

Airline stocks continue to see substantial weakness in afternoon trading, resulting in a 4.2 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Airline Index.

Significant weakness also remains visible among banking stocks, as reflected by the 3.6 percent plunge by the KBW Bank Index.

Steel stocks are also seeing considerable weakness amid concerns about demand, with the NYSE Arca Steel Index plunging by 2.7 percent to a four-month intraday low.

Brokerage, tobacco and chemical stocks also continue to see some weakness, while gold stocks have moved sharply higher along with the price of the precious metal.

Interest rate-sensitive commercial real estate and utilities stocks have also shown strong moves to the upside over the course of the session.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Thursday, with the Japanese markets remaining closed. China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.8 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index edged down by 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.9 percent and the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back off their best levels of the day but remain in positive territory. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 4.9 basis points at 3.354 percent.

