Gold Futures Settle Higher On Safe-haven Appeal

Gold prices climbed higher on Thursday as the dollar struggled to find its footing amid speculation the Federal Reserve will soon pause its policy tightening.

The Fed, which raised interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, signaled a potential pause in its tightening cycle depending on incoming data on inflation and other factors.

The dollar index, which climbed to 101.64 from a low of 101.03 it touched in the Asian session, pared gains subsequently and was at 101.25 a little while ago, down 0.1% from the previous close.

Gold futures for June ended higher by $18.70 or about 0.9% at $2,055.70 an ounce.

Silver futures for July ended up $0.546 at $26.227 an ounce, while Copper futures for July settled at $3.8630, gaining $0.0180.

Concerns over a potential recession in the U.S., banking woes and debt ceiling impasse also pushed up the demand for the safe-haven yellow metal.

"The force is strong for gold bulls given all the banking turmoil and rising risks that the US will have a tough recession," says Edward Moya, Chief Market Analyst at OANDA. "The real is going to get knocked down a lot given what we are seeing with financials and that will keep demand elevated for safe-havens."

"Gold is going to shine given this macro backdrop and possibly eye a move above the $2100 if the de-risking mood on Wall Street remains over the next few sessions," Moya adds.

The European Central Bank today hiked interest rates by 25 basis points, and ECB President Christine Lagarde's hawkish remarks suggested the central bank is likely to raise interest rates further.

In U.S. economic news, data released by the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims climbed to 242,000 in the week ended April 29th, an increase of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level of 229,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 240,000 from the 230,000 originally reported for the previous week.

A separate report released by the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit shrank to $64.2 billion in March from a revised $70.6 billion in February.

The Labor Department also released another report showing U.S. labor productivity tumbled by much more than expected in the first quarter of 2023, while unit labor costs spiked more than expected.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis