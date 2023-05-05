Italy Retail Sales Remain Flat In March

Italy's retail sales remained flat for the second straight month in March, in line with expectations, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.

The retail sales value showed no variations in March, the same as in the previous month.

The value of sales of both foods and non-food items was stationary at the end of the first quarter.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth held steady at 5.8 percent in March. Food sales advanced 7.7 percent and those of non-food items grew 4.1 percent.

Online sales were 10.3 percent higher in March compared to last year, well above the 5.7 percent rise in the preceding month.

Data also showed that the volume of retail sales dropped 0.3 percent monthly and by 2.9 percent yearly in March.

