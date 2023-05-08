Australia Retail Sales Data Due On Tuesday

Australia will on Tuesday release March numbers for retail sales, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Sales are expected to add 0.4 percent on month, up from 0.2 percent in February. For the first quarter of 2023, sales are expected to sink 0.5 percent on quarter after easing 0.2 percent in the three months prior.

Japan will see March numbers for household sending, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1/5 percent on month and 0.4 percent on year. That follows the 2.4 percent monthly drop and the 1.6 percent yearly gain in February.

China will provide April figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to sink 5.0 percent on year after easing 1.4 percent in March. Exports are called higher by an annual 8.0 percent, down from 14.8 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $74.30 billion, down from $88.19 billion a month earlier.

Malaysia will release March numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.5 percent on year, slowing from 3.6 percent in February.

Indonesia will see April results for its consumer confidence index; in March, the index score was 123.3.

New Zealand will provide April data for electronic card retail sales; in March, sales were up 0.7 percent on month and 15.5 percent on year.

