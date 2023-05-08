European Economic News Preview: Germany Industrial Output Data Due

Industrial production from Germany and investor confidence from the euro area are the top economic news due on Monday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial output for March. Economists forecast industrial production to fall 1.3 percent on a monthly basis, following a 2 percent rise in February.

In the meantime, foreign trade data from Finland and manufacturing output from Denmark are due.

At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is expected to improve to -8.0 in May from -8.7 in April.

At 5.00 am ET, foreign trade figures are due from Greece.

