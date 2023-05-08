Finland Trade Balance Swings To Surplus In March

Finland's trade balance turned to a surplus in March from a deficit in the previous year, as exports rose amid a fall in imports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Monday.

The trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 65 million in March versus a deficit of EUR 1.5 billion in the corresponding month last year.

The value of exports climbed 9.5 percent year-on-year in March, while imports fell by 10.7 percent.

Shipments to the EU countries rose 10.8 percent annually at the end of the first quarter. On the other hand, imports from those nations dropped 2.3 percent.

Exports to countries outside the EU increased 0.7 percent, and imports from those countries plunged 20.9 percent.

