Japan Household Spending Sinks 0.8% In March

The average of household spending in Japan was down 0.8 percent on month in March, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 312,758 yen.

That missed expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent following the 2.4 percent contraction in February.

On a yearly basis, household spending slumped 1.9 percent - again missing forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent following the 1.6 percent gain in the previous month.

The average monthly income per household stood at 498,581 yen, down 4.5 percent on year.

