New Zealand Electronic Card Retail Sales Climb 0.7% In April

Electronic card spending in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on month in April, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday.

That was unchanged from the March reading and exceeded expectations for a decline of 0.2 percent.

Spending in the core retail industries rose 0.8 percent on month.

By spending category, the monthly movements were:

• consumables, up NZ$60 million (2.3 percent)

• durables, up NZ$17 million (1.0 percent)

• apparel, down NZ$5.7 million (1.6 percent)

• motor vehicles (excluding fuel), down NZ$9.9 million (4.5 percent)

• fuel, down NZ$15 million (2.5 percent).

On a yearly basis, electronic retail spending climbed 6.4 percent - shy of expectations for an increase of 8.6 percent and down from 15.5 percent in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.