Japan Labor Cash Earnings Rise At Stable Rate

Total labor cash earnings continued to increase in March and at a steady pace for the second straight month, a report from the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare showed Tuesday.

Total earnings increased 0.8 percent year-over-year in March, the same pace of growth as in February and January.

Among industries, transport and postal activities showed the highest rise in total cash earnings, by 6.3 percent. This was followed by a 5.5 percent gain in real estate and goods rental and leasing.

Contractual gross earnings grew 0.5 percent annually in March, while special cash earnings rose notably by 4.6 percent.

Meanwhile, real cash earnings dropped 2.9 percent at the end of the first quarter, reversing a 2.9 percent increase in February.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.