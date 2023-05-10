European Economic News Preview: Germany Final Inflation Data Due

Final consumer price data from Germany is the top economic news due on Wednesday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's final consumer and harmonized prices for April. The initial estimates showed that consumer price inflation slowed to 7.2 percent in April from 7.4 percent in March.

In the meantime, consumer and producer price figures are due from Norway. Inflation is expected to slow to 6.1 percent in April from 6.5 percent in March.

Also, Statistics Sweden is slated to publish industrial output, new orders and household consumption data for March.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office Istat publishes industrial production for March. Industrial output is expected to climb 0.3 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.2 percent fall in February.

At 5.00 am ET, consumer prices and industrial production reports are due from Greece.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.