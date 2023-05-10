Japan Leading Index Falls To 97.5, More Than Forecast

Japan's leading index declined more-than-expected in March after improving in the previous month, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 97.5 in March from a 4-month high of 98.2 in the previous month.

The coincident index that measures the current economic situation remained stable at 98.7 in March.

At the same time, the lagging index dropped to a 5-month low of 99.4 in March from 99.9 in the preceding month.

Economic News

