Dutch Industrial Production Contracts 4%

The Netherlands' industrial output decreased for the third straight month in March, largely due to a sharp fall in chemical output, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production fell 4.0 percent year-on-year in March, after a 2.3 percent decline in February.

Although total manufacturing output contracted, about half of all classes produced more in March than in the same month a year earlier, the agency said.

The chemical industry had the largest negative contribution of 17.6 percent, followed by rubber and plastic with a 9.5 percent fall.

On the other hand, the transport equipment industry experienced the highest growth, rising by 12.9 percent yearly in March.

On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased a seasonally and working-day adjusted 2.0 percent in March.

Entrepreneurs in the manufacturing industry were less positive in April, as they were less upbeat about the order book and the expected activity.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.