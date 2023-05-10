Norway Inflation Slows Marginally; PPI Falls

Norway's consumer price inflation slowed slightly in April and producer prices declined sharply on falling energy and extraction costs, data from Statistics Norway revealed Wednesday.

Consumer prices increased 6.4 percent on a yearly basis in April after rising 6.5 percent in March. However, the rate was well above economists' forecast of 6.1 percent.

Meanwhile, core inflation rose unexpectedly to 6.3 percent from 6.2 percent. Economists had forecast the core rate to weaken to 6.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, overall consumer price growth accelerated to 1.1 percent from 0.8 percent, while economists expected the monthly inflation to slow to 0.7 percent.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices and furnishing and household equipment costs provided stronger contribution to the overall inflation.

Separate data from Statistics Norway showed that producer prices plunged 15.3 percent from a year ago in April but slower than the 21.9 percent decline in March. Economists had forecast the annual decrease to deepen to 27.3 percent.



Energy goods prices logged an annual fall of 27.1 percent and cost of extraction and related services declined 29.1 percent.

Month-on-month, producer prices posted a monthly growth of 0.8 percent, in contrast to the 3.5 percent decline in March.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.