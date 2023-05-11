Dutch Inflation Climbs To 5.2% In April

The Netherlands' consumer price inflation accelerated in April after easing to a 17-month low in March, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 5.2 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 4.4 percent increase in March.

The price of energy and petrol had an upward effect on the development of inflation, the agency said.

Energy prices fell 2.2 percent annually in April, well below the 36.5 percent plunge in March. The decline in petrol prices was 11.1 percent versus 20.8 percent.

Prices for food items grew at a slower pace of 15.9 percent in March, compared with an 18.4 percent spike in the preceding month.

Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, also climbed to 5.8 percent in April from 4.5 percent in the previous month

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.