Australia Consumer Sentiment Data Due On Friday

Australia will on Friday see May results for the consumer sentiment index from Westpac Bank, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index is expected to dip 1.7 percent on month after spiking 9.4 percent in April.

South Korea will release March figures for its M2 money stock, with forecasts calling for an increase of 4.8 percent on month following the 4.4 percent increase in February.

Malaysia will provide Q1 figures for gross domestic product and current account. GDP is predicted to expand 4.8 percent on year, slowing from 7.0 percent in the previous three months. The current account surplus three months earlier was MYR25.70 billion.

Hong Kong will release Q1 data for gross domestic product, with forecasts calling for an increase of 5.3 percent on quarter and 2.7 percent on year. The follows the flat quarterly reading and the 4.2 percent contraction in the three months prior.

Japan will provide April figures for money stock, with forecasts calling for an increase of 2.5 percent on year for M2 - down from 2.6 percent in March.

New Zealand will see April results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ, with forecasts suggesting a score of 50.7 - up from 48.1 in March.

Economic News

