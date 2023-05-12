Corporate Earnings Boost Market Sentiment

Market sentiment improved on Friday as an earnings boost from the corporate sector helped offset anxiety about the extent of economic rebound in China. GDP growth in the U.K. as well as monetary policy action by the Bank of England that matched expectations, obviated further damage to market mood.

European benchmarks are trading higher helped by strong earnings updates. Wall Street Futures are trading in the green zone. Asian stocks finished trading on a mixed note amidst anxiety about the China situation.

Dollar remained strong and the Dollar Index traded near the flatline. Bond yields moved higher. Crude oil prices dropped amidst fears of a deflation in China and a recession in the U.S. Gold declined amidst waning expectations of a rate cut by the Fed. Cryptocurrencies plunged again.

Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,452.30, up 0.43%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,146.40, up 0.38%

Germany's DAX at 15,919.55, up 0.53%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,762.60, up 0.41%

France's CAC 40 at 7,448.44, up 0.90%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,336.15, up 0.61%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 29,388.30, up 0.90%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,256.70, up 0.07%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,272.36, down 1.12%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,627.24, down 0.59%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.0905, down 0.08%

GBP/USD at 1.2524, up 0.12%

USD/JPY at 134.76, up 0.17%

AUD/USD at 0.6691, down 0.15%

USD/CAD at 1.3485, down 0.04%

Dollar Index at 102.05, down 0.01%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.407%, up 0.28%

Germany at 2.24%, up 1.04%

France at 2.811%, up 0.38%

U.K. at 3.7650%, up 1.51%

Japan at 0.386%, up 0.00%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $74.70, down 0.37%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $70.67, down 0.28%

Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,011.05, down 0.47%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $26,342.87, down 3.82%

Ethereum at $1,763.64, down 3.11%

BNB at $304.99, down 2.12%

XRP at $0.4298, up 1.50%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.3625, up 0.27%

