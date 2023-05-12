Romania Inflation Slows Further; Industrial Production Grows

Romania's consumer price inflation slowed for a second straight month in April, preliminary data from the National Institute of Statistics said on Friday.

Consumer prices registered a double-digit annual growth of 11.2 percent, which was slower than the 14.5 percent increase logged in March.

Food prices increased 19.84 percent annually in April. Prices of non-food goods advanced 5.83 percent and services cost gained 10.64 percent.

Month-on-month, the consumer price index rose 0.75 percent in April.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.2 percent month-on-month in March.

On a yearly basis, industrial production fell a working-day adjusted 3.4 percent in March.

Manufacturing output grew 1.1 percent monthly in March. Output in the utilities sector decreased 4.1 percent, and mining and quarrying production rose 1.2 percent.

