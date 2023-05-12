Cryptos Plunge Whilst Dollar, Crude, Equities And Gold Gain

Cryptocurrencies dropped more than 2 percent in the past 24 hours amidst a resurgence in the Dollar's strength. Crypto industry decoupled from the broader market trends as prices of both crude oil and gold gained from the previous day's levels. Gloom was also not visible in stock market barometers, with both European and Wall Street futures trading in positive territory.

Heightened regulatory action against the cryptocurrency industry and the liquidity crunch triggered by the stress in the U.S. banking system also dampened the sentiment for digital currencies.

The Dollar Index which measures the Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies rallied 0.21 percent to 102.27 despite producer price inflation in the U.S. rising less than expected.

Overall market capitalization of cryptocurrencies briefly dropped to $1.09 trillion before recovering to its current level of $1.11 trillion, losing 2.3 percent in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin dropped to as low as $26,166.87, amidst heavy liquidations in the top-ranked cryptocurrency. It is currently trading at $26,406.65, down 3.6 percent on an overnight basis and 8.9 percent on a weekly basis. Market dominance of the leading cryptocurrency dropped to 46.31 percent, from 47.02 percent a day earlier.

Ethereum also shed 2.7 percent in the past 24 hours and 7.2 percent in the past week to trade at $1,771.48. Ethereum's crypto market dominance is at 19.47 percent versus 19.45 percent a day earlier. Reports of an outage in the Ethereum Beacon Chain impacted sentiment.

4th ranked BNB (BNB) shed 1.7 percent overnight and 5.8 percent in the past week amidst reports that Changpeng Zhao is trying to reduce his stake in Binance.US.

6th ranked XRP (XRP) withstood the bearish trend to rise around 1.7 percent in the past 24 hours. The week's loss however is close to 6.5 percent.

7th ranked Cardano (ADA) gained 2.2 percent overnight percent but is trading 5.6 percent lower on a weekly basis.

8th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) is up 0.2 percent on an overnight basis but is trailing the levels a week ago by as much as 8.21 percent.

9th ranked Solana (SOL) gained 0.05 percent overnight, but weekly losses exceed 6 percent.

10th ranked Polygon (MATIC) dropped 0.36 percent overnight resulting in a loss of around 14 percent on a weekly basis.

Among the top 10 cryptocurrencies, Solana (SOL) is the best performer on a year-to-date basis, having gained more than 100 percent. The worst performer is Dogecoin (DOGE) which has gained just 2 percent in 2023.

83rd ranked Kava (KAVA) gained 5.6 percent overnight and 17 percent in the past week and topped the price charts in both cases.

79th ranked Pepe (PEPE) dropped close to 20 percent overnight and close to 60 percent over the past week and is the greatest laggard both on an overnight and weekly basis.

Meanwhile the United States Government Accountability Office has released a preliminary review of agency actions related to the March 2023 bank failures. In a testimony on Thursday before the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, Committee on Financial Services, House of representatives, Michael E. Clements, Director Financial markets and Community Investment has stated inter alia that risky strategies along with weak liquidity and risk management contributed to the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

The report stated that in both the banks, rapid growth was an indicator of risk. The review reveals that in 2019-2021, the total assets of Silicon Valley Bank grew by 198 percent and that of Signature Bank grew 134 percent, which far exceeded the growth for a group of 19 peer banks that recorded 33 percent growth in median total assets.

The report notes that to support the rapid growth, the two banks relied on uninsured deposits, which GAO notes could be an unstable source of funding because customers with uninsured deposits may be more likely to withdraw their funds during times of stress. Specifically, the review notes that Silicon Valley Bank was affected by rising interest rates and Signature Bank had exposure to the digital assets industry. According to the GAO, the banks failed to adequately manage the risks from their deposits.

According to the GAO report, Signature Bank had exposure to deposits from the digital assets industry. The report notes that according to FDIC officials and examination documents, poor governance and risk-management practices prevented the bank from adequately managing its liquidity risk. FDIC officials noted that poor governance and unsatisfactory risk-management practices were the root cause of Signature Bank's failure.

