Australia Building Permit Data Due On Monday

Australia will on Monday release April figures for building approvals, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Approvals are expected to slip 0.1 percent on month after falling 3.9 percent in March.

Australia also will see May results for the consumer sentiment index from Westpac Bank, with expectations suggesting a decline of 1.7 percent on month following the 9.4 percent spike in April.

South Korea is scheduled to provide April data for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were down 13.3 percent on year and exports fell 14.2 percent for a trade deficit of $2.62 billion.

Indonesia will release April numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to sink 7.85 percent on year after falling 6.26 percent in March. Exports are tipped to plummet an annual 18.55 percent after sinking 11.33 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $3.38 billion, up from $2.91 billion a month earlier.

Thailand will provide Q1 figures for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.7 percent on quarter and 2.3 percent on year. That follows the 1.5 percent quarterly contraction and the 1.4 percent yearly gain in the three months prior.

New Zealand will see April results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ; in March, the index score was 54.4.

Japan will release April numbers for producer prices; in March, prices fell 0.3 percent on month and rose 7.2 percent on year.

