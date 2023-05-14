Japan Producer Prices Climb 5.8% On Year In April

Producer prices in Japan were up 5.8 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - shy of expectations for an increase of 7.1 percent and down from the upwardly revised 7.4 percent jump in March (originally 7.2 percent).

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.2 percent versus expectations for a gain of 0.1 percent following the upwardly revised 0.1 percent increase in the previous month (originally -0.3 percent).

Export prices rose 0.2 percent on month and fell 1.3 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices fell 2.0 percent on month and 6.5 percent on year.

Economic News

