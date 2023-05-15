European Economic News Preview: Germany Wholesale Price Data Due

Wholesale prices from Germany and industrial production from the euro area are the top economic news due on Monday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's wholesale prices for April. Wholesale prices are forecast to fall 0.7 percent annually, in contrast to the 2.0 percent increase in March.



In the meantime, foreign trade from Norway and consumer prices from Sweden are due. Sweden consumer price inflation is seen at 7.9 percent in April, slower than the 8.0 percent gain in March.

At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss producer prices for April. Economists expect producer prices to rise at a slower pace of 1.1 percent after climbing 2.1 percent in March.

At 5.00 am ET, industrial production data is due from the euro area. Production is expected to fall 2.5 percent on month in March, reversing the 1.5 percent increase in February.

