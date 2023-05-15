China Keeps Medium-Term Lending Facility Rate Unchanged

China's central bank kept the rate on one-year medium term lending facility unchanged on Monday.

The People's Bank of China infused CNY 125 billion into the financial market through one-year MLF. The rate on the MLF was retained at 2.75 percent.



The operation was conducted to maintain reasonable liquidity in the banking system.

The bank also conducted CNY 2 billion of seven-day reverse repos at a rate of 2.00 percent.

As the MLF rate was kept unchanged today, the PBoC is likely to maintain its one-year loan prime rate at 3.65 percent and the five-year LPR at 4.30 percent this month.

Economic News

