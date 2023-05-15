Finland Inflation Stable At 7.9%

Finland's consumer price inflation held steady in April after easing to a 7-month low in March, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

The consumer price index climbed 7.9 percent year-over-year in April, the same rate of increase as in the previous month.

Consumer prices were raised most in April by increases in average interest rates on housing loans, the price of electricity, and rises in consumer credit from one year ago, the agency said.

Meanwhile, the annual price growth was curbed the most by reductions in the prices of gasoline, diesel, and owner-occupied flats.

Among the major components, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages had the largest impact on inflation, surging by 13.7 percent, closely followed by miscellaneous goods and services with a 13.22 percent spike.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in April, after a 0.6 percent gain in the prior month.

The EU measure of the harmonized index, or HICP, climbed at a slower pace of 6.3 percent annually in April versus a 6.7 percent rise in March.

Month-on-month, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent from March, when it rose by 0.4 percent.

Economic News

