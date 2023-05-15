Swiss Producer And Import Price Inflation Eases In April

Switzerland's producer and import price inflation eased further in April to the lowest level in the current sequence of growth, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Producer and import prices rose 1.0 percent year-on-year in April, slower than the 2.1 percent increase in the previous month.

Further, this was the weakest rate of increase since the current sequence of price growth began in April 2021.

The producer price index climbed 1.9 percent annually in April, while import prices registered a fall of 0.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices increased at a stable rate of 0.2 percent in April.

The monthly increase was mainly attributed to higher prices for machinery, the agency said.

Data released earlier this month showed that Switzerland's consumer price inflation eased to a 1-year low of 2.6 percent in April amid easing energy and housing costs.

Economic News

