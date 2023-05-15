Dollar's Dominance Rises Despite Lingering Debt Ceiling Concerns

Currency witnessed an uptick in the Dollar's dominance in the week spanning May 8 to May 12, amidst fresh inflation readings that underscored latent price pressures in the U.S. as well as trade and inflation data from China that portended deflationary conditions.

The continuing wrangling over the U.S. debt ceiling that threatened an unprecedented debt default, potentially jeopardizing the Dollar's dominance, also simmered simultaneously. The past week witnessed the Dollar rallying against major currencies including the Euro, the British pound, the Australian Dollar, as well as the Japanese Yen.

The monthly jobs data released on May 5 that blew past expectations and revealed inflationary pressures emanating from the labor market provided the context for the Dollar's rally during the week that commenced on May 8. The U.S. economy added a whopping 253 thousand jobs in April versus 165 thousand in March and expectations of an addition of 180 thousand. Unemployment rate, which was seen rising to 3.6 percent from 3.5 percent in March, actually dropped to 3.4 percent. The average hourly earnings which were expected to be steady at 0.3 percent also ticked higher to 0.5 percent.

Indicators related to both consumer prices and producer prices that followed, also revealed latent price pressures and fed further into the Dollar's strength.

Data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on May 10 showed month-on-month consumer price inflation increasing to 0.4 percent from 0.1 percent in the previous month, exactly as the markets had feared. The sticky inflationary situation ignited fears of the Fed being unable to pause rate hikes as already indicated. Headline annual inflation dropping to 4.9 percent, from the 5 percent earlier and core inflation edging down to 5.5 percent from 5.6 percent earlier, partially offset the negative mood.

Data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on May 11 showed producer prices for final demand increase by 0.2 percent month-over-month in April of 2023, versus a drop of 0.4 percent in March. Markets had forecast a 0.3 percent rise.

The Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies viz the Euro; the Japanese Yen, the British pound, the Canadian Dollar, the Swedish Krona and the Swiss Franc added 1.5 percent during the week ended May 5. From the level of 101.21 at close on May 5, the DXY surged to 102.71 by the close of trading on May 12. Trading ranged between the low of 101.04 touched on Monday and the high of 102.71 touched on Friday.

The EUR/USD pair dropped more than 1.5 percent during the week ended May 12, finishing trading at 1.0848 versus 1.1017 a week earlier. Sentiment remained muted amidst a bigger-than-anticipated drop of 3.4 percent in German industrial production in March. The single currency touched the week's high of $1.1055 on the first day of the week and a low of $1.0848 on the last day of the week.

The British pound too declined around 1.5 percent to the Dollar despite the quarter percentage rate hike by the Bank of England. Data released on May 12 showed the U.K.'s GDP shrinking by 0.3 percent month-over-month in March, versus a flat reading in February and worse than market forecasts of zero growth. The GBP/USD pair dropped to 1.2457, from 1.2641 a week earlier. The week's trading range was between 1.2680 and 1.2444.

The Australian Dollar too weakened around 1.5 percent against the U.S. Dollar, as disappointing trade and inflation indicators from China eclipsed the effect of the surprise rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia in the previous week.

Data released on May 8 showed China's exports growth drop to 8.5 percent from 14.8 percent in the previous month and imports decline 7.9 percent versus 1.4 percent in the previous month.

Data released on May 10 from China revealed a strikingly deflationary picture with headline annual inflation plunging to 0.1 percent in April, from 0.7 percent in the month of March. Markets had anticipated it to fall to 0.4 percent. Month-on-month inflation which was expected at 0 percent as compared to -0.3 percent earlier stood at -0.1 percent. Producer price inflation, which was seen declining to -3.2 percent from -2.5 percent, dropped still further to -3.6 percent.

The deepening deflationary situation called into question the quality of post-pandemic rebound in China, triggering speculation about a global recession and boding ill for the antipodean currency. The AUD/USD pair dropped to 0.6646 from 0.6748 a week earlier, after ranging between a high of 0.6819 and a low of 0.6636.

The USD/JPY pair increased 0.65 percent during the week ended May 12. The pair finished the week at 135.71 versus 134.83 at the end of the previous week. Demand for the safe haven yen was dampened as data from the recent Federal Reserve Survey did not reveal a severe tightening in credit conditions in the U.S. following the recent banking crisis.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan's Summary of Opinions released during the week that reiterated the continuance of the current easy policy amidst uncertainty over global outlook added to the yen's weakness. The report noted that the achievement of the price stability target of 2 percent was coming into sight but considered it appropriate to continue with monetary easing for the time being, as there were both upside and downside risks.

The pair oscillated between a high of 135.77 and a low of 133.74.

With only 30 days more for the Fed's next interest rate review, rate hike expectations continue to hold sway over currency market movements. The CME FedWatch tool currently shows an 83.4 percent probability for a pause and a 16.6 percent probability for a quarter point rate hike.

Beyond the inflationary concerns and the rate hike expectations, currency markets are keenly watching the developments related to the debt ceiling crisis in the U.S. The potential debt default that could happen if the U.S. law makers fail to lift the nation's debt ceiling is a lingering concern, with wide ramifications for financial markets worldwide.

A big chunk of the demand for U.S. dollars is attributed to the credit worthiness of U.S. treasury securities. Any hit to the confidence in the U.S. economy that causes sale of U.S. treasury bonds could weaken the U.S. Dollar. Also, with the U.S. Dollar being the world's major reserve currency, a U.S. default could wreak havoc on global financial markets as well.

Amidst the above overwhelming concerns, the DXY has decreased to 102.50. The EUR/USD pair has increased to 1.0874, the GBP/USD pair has risen to 1.2512, and the AUD/ USD pair has moved higher to 0.6687. The USD/JPY pair is at 136.14.

