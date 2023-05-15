Hang Seng May Reclaim 20,000-Point Plateau

The Hong Kong stock market on Monday ended the four-day losing streak in which it had plummeted almost 675 points or 3.4 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 19,970-point plateau and it's poised to see additional support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic on hopes the Republican-manufactured U.S. debt ceiling situation can soon be resolved. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financials, properties, oil companies and stocks.

For the day, the index surged 343.89 points or 1.75 percent to finish at 19.971.13 after trading between 19,498.04 and 20,063.35.

Among the actives, Alibaba Group gained 0.95 percent, while Alibaba Health Info added 1.19 percent, ANTA Sports accelerated 2.53 percent, China Life Insurance surged 3.68 percent, China Mengniu Dairy rallied 2.39 percent, China Resources Land perked 0.88 percent, CITIC climbed 1.80 percent, CNOOC strengthened 2.06 percent, Country Garden gathered 1.09 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical increased 1.69 percent, Galaxy Entertainment improved 1.76 percent, Hang Lung Properties advanced 0.93 percent, Henderson Land jumped 2.21 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas fell 0.27 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 2.08 percent, JD.com tumbled 2.56 percent, Lenovo spiked 2.91 percent, Li Ning advanced 1.38 percent, Meituan soared 3.41 percent, New World Development was up 0.50 percent, Techtronic Industries skyrocketed 5.08 percent, Xiaomi Corporation rose 0.91 percent and WuXi Biologics added 0.43 percent.

The lead from Wall Street ends up positive as the major averages opened lower on Monday, stagnated for a bit and then finally crept up into positive territory.

The Dow added 47.98 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 33,348.60, while the NASDAQ jumped 80.47 points or 0.66 percent to close at 12,365.21 and the S&P 500 rose 12.20 points or 0.30 percent to end at 4,136.28.

The higher close on Wall Street may partly have reflected optimism about an eventual agreement on raising the U.S. debt following comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Yellen said the administration and congressional Republicans are making progress in their negotiations over federal spending and raising the debt limit.

In economic news, the New York Fed released a report this morning showing a strong downturn in regional manufacturing activity in May.

Crude oil prices climbed higher Monday, riding on prospects of lower supplies in Canada and elsewhere, while a weaker dollar also contributed to oil's uptick. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June gained $1.07 or 1.5 percent at $71.11 a barrel after three days of losses.

