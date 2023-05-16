U.S. Retail Sales Rebound Less Than Expected In April

Retail sales in the U.S. rebounded by less than expected in the month of April, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.

The Commerce Department said retail sales rose by 0.4 percent in April after falling by a revised 0.7 percent in March.

Economists had expected retail sales to climb by 0.7 percent compared to the 1.0 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding an increase in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales still rose by 0.4 percent in April after sliding by 0.5 percent in March. The rebound in ex-auto sales matched economist estimates.

Economic News

