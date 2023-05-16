Slovakia's GDP Growth Eases To 0.9%

Slovakia's economic growth moderated further in the three months ended March, flash data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product grew an unadjusted 0.9 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, following a 1.2 percent rise in the fourth quarter. Nonetheless, this was the ninth consecutive expansion.

The overall growth in the first quarter was mainly supported by a surplus in foreign trade and growing investment demand, the agency said.

On a quarterly basis, GDP grew at a slightly slower pace of 0.2 percent versus a 0.3 percent rise in the final quarter of 2022.

Data showed that employment dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent sequentially, while it rose by 0.7 percent annually in the March quarter.

