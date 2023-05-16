Renewed Consolidation Likely For Malaysia Shares

The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the five-day losing streak in which it had given up more than 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,425-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft on concerns over growth and on the U.S. debt ceiling. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financials and plantations were dented by weakness from the telecoms.

For the day, the index picked up 6.13 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 1,423.50 after trading between 1,417.92 and 1,426.12.

Among the actives, Axiata gathered 0.33 percent, while CIMB Group improved 0.20 percent, Dialog Group tumbled 1.37 percent, Digi.com slumped 0.45 percent, Genting Malaysia advanced 0.75 percent, IHH Healthcare was up 0.17 percent, INARI soared 1.85 percent, IOI Corporation spiked 1.30 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rallied 1.26 percent, Maxis rose 0.23 percent, Maybank collected 0.46 percent, MISC eased 0.14 percent, MRDIY dropped 0.63 percent, Petronas Chemicals jumped 1.29 percent, PPB Group sank 0.49 percent, Press Metal gained 0.63 percent, Public Bank perked 0.25 percent, RHB Capital increased 0.18 percent, Sime Darby shed 0.47 percent, Sime Darby Plantations added 0.68 percent, Telekom Malaysia climbed 0.80 percent, Tenaga Nasional surged 2.21 percent and Genting was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday. The NASDAQ spent some time in positive territory but they all finished solidly in the red.

The Dow plunged 336.46 points or 1.01 percent to finish at 33,012.14, while the NASDAQ dipped 22.16 points or 0.18 percent to end at 12,345.05 and the S&P 500 sank 26.38 points or 0.64 percent to close at 4,109.90.

The steep drop by the Dow was partly due to a decrease by shares of Home Depot (HD), with the home improvement retailer falling by 2.2 percent after it reported weaker than expected first quarter revenues and lowered its full-year guidance.

Ongoing concerns about the U.S. debt ceiling also generated some negative sentiment as President Joe Biden meets with top congressional leaders with no resolution.

Traders were also reacting to a mixed batch of U.S. economic data, including separate reports showing weaker than expected retail sales growth and an unexpected increase in industrial output.

Oil prices drifted lower Tuesday amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand following disappointing Chinese data. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended lower by $0.25 or 0.4 percent at $70.86 a barrel.

