Genentech Reports Positive Trial Results For Fenebrutinib In Relapsing Forms Of Multiple Sclerosis

By RTTNews Staff Writer

Genentech, affiliated to Swiss drug major Roche Group (RHHBY), announced Wednesday positive results from the Phase II FENopta study evaluating investigational oral fenebrutinib in adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis or RMS.

Fenebrutinib is an investigational oral, reversible and non-covalent BTK inhibitor that blocks the function of BTK. The FENopta study is a global Phase II, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled 12-week study to investigate the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of fenebrutinib in 109 adults aged 18-55 years with RMS.

In the trial, Fenebrutinib significantly reduced brain lesions in people with RMS. The study met its primary and secondary endpoints, showing oral fenebrutinib significantly reduced magnetic resonance imaging or MRI markers of MS disease activity in the brain compared to placebo.

Fenebrutinib significantly reduced the total number of new gadolinium-enhancing T1 brain lesions compared to placebo, the primary endpoint of the trial. Additionally, fenebrutinib significantly reduced the total number of new or enlarging T2 brain lesions compared to placebo, a secondary endpoint.

In addition, pre-clinical data have shown fenebrutinib to be potent and highly selective, and it is the only reversible inhibitor currently in Phase III trials for MS.

The safety profile of fenebrutinib was consistent with previous and ongoing fenebrutinib clinical trials across more than 2,400 people to date. There were no new safety concerns identified in the FENopta study.

Genentech plans to share detailed results at an upcoming medical meeting. The Phase III fenebrutinib clinical trial program in RMS and primary progressive MS (PPMS) is ongoing.

Levi Garraway, chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development, said, "Fenebrutinib's mechanism of action, which can inhibit both B cells and microglia, has the potential to both reduce MS disease activity, such as relapses, and also impact disease progression."

