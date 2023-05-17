European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Inflation Data Due

Final consumer price data from the euro area is the only major economic data due on Wednesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association is scheduled to issue Europe's new car registrations for April. Auto sales had increased 28.8 percent annually in March.

At 3.00 am ET, final consumer price data is due from Austria.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office releases foreign trade data for March. The trade surplus totaled EUR 2.1 billion in February.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area final inflation figures for April. Inflation is expected to edge up to 7.0 percent from 6.9 percent in March.

Economic News

