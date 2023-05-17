Dutch Jobless Rate Falls Slightly To 3.4%, Lowest In 10 Months

The Netherlands' unemployment rate decreased slightly in April to the lowest level in nearly a year, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year-old age group dropped to 3.4 percent in April from March's stable rate of 3.5 percent.

Further, this was the lowest unemployment rate since June 2022, when it was also 3.4 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.2 percent.

There were 343,000 unemployed people in April, down from 357,000 a month ago.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-25 age group, edged down to 7.9 percent in April from 8.0 percent in March.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.