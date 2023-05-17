logo
PTC Therapeutics: APHENITY Trial Meets Primary Endpoint With Sepiapterin In PKU Patients

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) announced Wednesday that the primary endpoint was achieved in the APHENITY, Phase 3 registration-directed clinical trial of sepiapterin in adult and pediatric patients with phenylketonuria or PKU.

PKU is a rare, inherited metabolic disease, which affects the brain. It is caused by a defect in the gene that helps create the enzyme needed to break down phenylalanine.

Sepiapterin, formerly PTC923, is an oral formulation of synthetic sepiapterin, a precursor to intracellular tetrahydrobiopterin, which is a critical enzymatic cofactor involved in the metabolism and synthesis of numerous metabolic products.

Sepiapterin is a more bioavailable precursor than exogenously administered synthetic BH4 and has the potential to treat the broad range of PKU patients.

APHENITY trial was a global double-blind, placebo-controlled, registration-directed study which enrolled 156 children and adults with PKU. Participants were randomized to receive sepiapterin or placebo for six weeks with the primary endpoint being reduction in blood phenylalanine levels. The trial consisted of two parts.

The company noted that the placebo-controlled portion of the study included 98 patients in the primary analysis population. The mean percent Phe reduction in sepiapterin treated patients was 63%. In the subset of classical PKU patients, the mean percent Phe reduction was 69%.

Sepiapterin was generally well tolerated with no serious adverse events.

Matthew Klein, Chief Executive Officer, PTC Therapeutics, said, "The positive results from the APHENITY trial bring us one step closer to providing a therapy that could deliver meaningful benefit to PKU patients. The Phe reductions observed in the placebo-controlled portion of the study are consistent with, and, in some cases, exceed the magnitude of Phe reductions recorded in the open label portion of the study. We look forward to meeting with regulatory authorities to discuss the path to approval."

