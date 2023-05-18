South Africa Wholesale Sales Fall 1.4%

South Africa's wholesale trade fell for the sixth straight month in March, and at a faster pace, preliminary data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

At constant prices, wholesale sales dropped an unadjusted 1.4 percent year-on-year in March after a slight 0.2 percent decline in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, wholesale sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in March, reversing a 2.1 percent rise in February.

During the first quarter, total wholesale trade grew only 0.1 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2022.

