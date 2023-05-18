Squeeze, Psychedelic Furs Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Squeeze and Psychedelic Furs have announced a 2023 co-headlining tour.
The U.S. tour will commence on September 8 at New York City's famed Radio City Music Hall.
The 26-date tour will conclude with a show at The Pearl Theater in Las Vegas on October 14.
The Furs line-up consists of Richard Butler (vocals), Tim Butler (bass), Mars Williams (sax), Amanda Kramer (keyboards), Rich Good (guitar) and Zachary Alford (drums).
In addition to founders Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook, Squeeze currently features keyboardist Stephen Large and drummer Simon Hanson (since 2007), percussionist/backing vocalist Steve Smith (since 2017) along with pedal/lap steel guitarist Melvin Duffy and Owen Biddle, former bassist for The Roots.
Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Friday at 10 AM local time.
More information on tickets is available at https://www.squeezeofficial.com or https://thepsychedelicfurs.com
Tour Dates:
Sep 8 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
Sep 9 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods
Sep 10 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony Summer Stage
Sep 12 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre
Sep 13 Philadelphia, PA The Met
Sep 14 Washington D.C. Filene Center at Wolf Trap
Sep 16 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amp at Chastain Park
Sep 17 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry
Sep 19 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center
Sep 20 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Sep 22 Nashville, IND Brown County Music Center
Sep 23 Detroit, MI The Fillmore
Sep 24 Chicago, IL Salt Shed
Sep 26 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre
Sep 27 Minneapolis, MN The Uptown Theater
Sep 29 Denver, CO The Bellco Theater
Sep 30 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater
Oct 2 Eugene, OR Silva Concert Hall @ Hult Center
Oct 3 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre
Oct 5 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery
Oct 6 Napa, CA Blue Note Napa Session at Silverado Resort
Oct 7 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live
Oct 9 San Diego, CA The Sound
Oct 12 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Oct 13 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre
Oct 14 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl Theater
