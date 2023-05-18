Squeeze, Psychedelic Furs Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Squeeze and Psychedelic Furs have announced a 2023 co-headlining tour.

The U.S. tour will commence on September 8 at New York City's famed Radio City Music Hall.

The 26-date tour will conclude with a show at The Pearl Theater in Las Vegas on October 14.

The Furs line-up consists of Richard Butler (vocals), Tim Butler (bass), Mars Williams (sax), Amanda Kramer (keyboards), Rich Good (guitar) and Zachary Alford (drums).

In addition to founders Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook, Squeeze currently features keyboardist Stephen Large and drummer Simon Hanson (since 2007), percussionist/backing vocalist Steve Smith (since 2017) along with pedal/lap steel guitarist Melvin Duffy and Owen Biddle, former bassist for The Roots.

Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Friday at 10 AM local time.

More information on tickets is available at https://www.squeezeofficial.com or https://thepsychedelicfurs.com

Tour Dates:

Sep 8 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

Sep 9 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods

Sep 10 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony Summer Stage

Sep 12 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre

Sep 13 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Sep 14 Washington D.C. Filene Center at Wolf Trap

Sep 16 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amp at Chastain Park

Sep 17 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry

Sep 19 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

Sep 20 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

Sep 22 Nashville, IND Brown County Music Center

Sep 23 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

Sep 24 Chicago, IL Salt Shed

Sep 26 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

Sep 27 Minneapolis, MN The Uptown Theater

Sep 29 Denver, CO The Bellco Theater

Sep 30 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater

Oct 2 Eugene, OR Silva Concert Hall @ Hult Center

Oct 3 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre

Oct 5 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

Oct 6 Napa, CA Blue Note Napa Session at Silverado Resort

Oct 7 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live

Oct 9 San Diego, CA The Sound

Oct 12 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Oct 13 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre

Oct 14 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl Theater

