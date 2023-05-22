Singapore Inflation Data Due On Tuesday

Singapore will on Tuesday release April figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall inflation is expected to rise 5.3 percent on year, moderating from 5.5 percent in March. Core CPI is called higher by an annual 4.7 percent, slowing from 5.0 percent in the previous month.

Taiwan will provide April numbers for industrial production; in March, production was down 14.52 percent on year.

Japan will see May results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Jibun Bank; in April, their scores were 49.5 and 55.4, respectively.

Australia will see May results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Judo Bank; in April, their scores were 48.0 and 53.7, respectively.

