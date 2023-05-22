Taiwan Jobless Rate Falls To 3.50%

Taiwan's unemployment rate decreased in April after rising slightly in the previous month, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting and Statistics showed on Monday.

The jobless rate fell marginally to an unadjusted 3.50 percent in April from 3.56 percent in March. This was the lowest unemployment rate in three months.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.62 percent.

The number of unemployed people declined to 417,000 in April from 424,000 in the previous month.

The total employment increased by 12,000 people from the prior month to 11.506 million in April.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate edged down to 3.56 percent from 3.59 percent.

