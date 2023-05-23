Poland Retail Sales Fall 7.3%, Less Than Forecast

Poland's retail sales decreased for the third straight month in April, though at a slightly slower-than-expected rate, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

At constant prices, retail sales contracted 7.3 percent year-on-year in April, the same pace of decline as in March. Economists had expected a 7.8 percent fall.

In April, sales of solid, liquid, and gaseous fuels dropped 14.2 percent annually, and those of furniture, radio, television, and household appliances decreased 14.7 percent. Data showed that other retail sales contracted sharply by 17.3 percent.

The only division that showed an increase was textiles, clothing, and footwear sales, which rose slightly by 0.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales edged up 0.1 percent in April after rebounding sharply by 14.0 percent in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.