South Korea May Business Sentiment Index 70.0 - BoK

The Bank of Korea's Business Survey Index (BSI) on conditions in the manufacturing sector for May came in with a seasonally adjusted score of 70.0 - missing forecasts for 72.0 and up from the downwardly revised 67.0 in April (originally 68.0).

In the non-manufacturing sector, the BSI on business conditions for May was a seasonally adjusted 76, up four points from April. The outlook also rose by two points to 75.

The Economic Sentiment Index (ESI)-a composite of the BSI and the CSI (Consumer Survey Index) - for May was 94.2, up 0.4 points from April.

Economic News

