South Korea Rate Decision On Tap For Thursday

The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoK is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.50 percent.

Singapore will release Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.7 percent on quarter and a gain of 0.1 percent on year. That follows the 2.7 percent quarterly contraction and the 0.1 percent yearly gain in the previous three months.

The central bank in Indonesia will conclude its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate (5.75 percent), lending facility rate (6.50 percent) and deposit facility rate (5.00 percent) all unchanged.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.