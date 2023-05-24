Finland Jobless Rate Rises To 7.9%, Highest In 11 Months

Finland's unemployment rate increased further in April to the highest level in nearly a year, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate climbed to 7.9 percent in April from 6.9 percent in March. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was also 6.9 percent.

Moreover, this was the highest unemployment rate since May 2022, when it was also 7.9 percent.

The number of unemployed people rose to 222,000 in April from 193,000 in the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is for people aged 15 to 24, also rose to an 11-month high of 22.6 percent from 18.1 percent.

The unemployment rate trend for the 15-74 age group was 6.7 percent in April.

Meanwhile, the employment rate edged down to 63.2 percent in April from 63.3 percent in the previous month.

