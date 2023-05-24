Czech Economic Sentiment Falls To 94.1

The Czech economic confidence index decreased in May from a 10-month high in April, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

The economic sentiment dropped to 94.1 in May from 97.2 in the previous month.

The confidence index also weakened to 95.2 in May from 98.0 in the previous month.

The industrial sentiment index came in at 91.8 in May, down from 100.0 in April.

At the same time, the measure of confidence in construction remained stable at 101.4.

Data showed that the consumer confidence index fell to 88.5 in May from 92.9 a month ago.

In May, consumers are significantly more concerned about their own financial situation and the deterioration of the overall , the agency said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.