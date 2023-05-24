The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour To Continue Without Tom Johnston

The Doobie Brothers' 50th Anniversary Tour will continue without Tom Johnston since the band's lead singer and guitarist is set to undergo surgery due to severe back pain.

As per the advise of his physician, Johnston should not be performing at this time and is looking forward to returning to the road as soon as possible, reads a statement the Doobie Brothers posted on their Facebook page.

The 35-date 50th Anniversary U.S. tour is set to kick off in Hollywood, Florida, on May 25.

Had Johnston been able to join the tour, it would have been the first time in 25 years that the rock band's original members - Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee - performed together.

"I hope for a speedy recovery and can't wait to get back on the road and continue doing what I love," Johnston said in a personal note. "I would like to thank Pat, Michael, John, and the entire Doobie Brothers band for covering for me while I recover from back surgery…I'm sure they will bring it every night as they always do."

50th Anniversary U.S. Tour Dates:

May 25 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

May 26 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

May 28 - Concord, NC @ Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 7 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava' Theater

June 9 - Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center

June 11 - West Valley, UT @ Maverik Center

June 14 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

June 15 - Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena

June 17 - Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center

June 18 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

June 20 - Duluth, MN @ AMSOIL Arena

June 21 - Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

June 23 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

June 24 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

June 26 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

June 28 - Youngstown, OH @ The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

June 30 - Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

July 1 - Louisville, KY @ The Palace Theatre

July 3 - Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

July 6 - Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center

July 8 - New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey

July 9 - New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey

July 11 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)

July 12 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)

Aug 18 - Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater

Aug 20 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

Aug 23 - Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheatre

Aug 26 - Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

Aug 28 - Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Aug 30 - Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

Aug 31 - Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Sept 2 - Macon, GA @ Macon Centreplex

Sept 3 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

Sept 6 - Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Sept 7 - Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre

Sept 9 - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

Oct 4 - Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

Oct 6 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct 8 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

