The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour To Continue Without Tom Johnston

The Doobie Brothers' 50th Anniversary Tour will continue without Tom Johnston since the band's lead singer and guitarist is set to undergo surgery due to severe back pain.
As per the advise of his physician, Johnston should not be performing at this time and is looking forward to returning to the road as soon as possible, reads a statement the Doobie Brothers posted on their Facebook page.
The 35-date 50th Anniversary U.S. tour is set to kick off in Hollywood, Florida, on May 25.
Had Johnston been able to join the tour, it would have been the first time in 25 years that the rock band's original members - Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee - performed together.
"I hope for a speedy recovery and can't wait to get back on the road and continue doing what I love," Johnston said in a personal note. "I would like to thank Pat, Michael, John, and the entire Doobie Brothers band for covering for me while I recover from back surgery…I'm sure they will bring it every night as they always do."
50th Anniversary U.S. Tour Dates:
May 25 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
May 26 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater
May 28 - Concord, NC @ Charlotte Motor Speedway
June 7 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava' Theater
June 9 - Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center
June 11 - West Valley, UT @ Maverik Center
June 14 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
June 15 - Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena
June 17 - Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center
June 18 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
June 20 - Duluth, MN @ AMSOIL Arena
June 21 - Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
June 23 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
June 24 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
June 26 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
June 28 - Youngstown, OH @ The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
June 30 - Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
July 1 - Louisville, KY @ The Palace Theatre
July 3 - Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
July 6 - Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center
July 8 - New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey
July 9 - New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey
July 11 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)
July 12 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)
Aug 18 - Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater
Aug 20 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
Aug 23 - Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheatre
Aug 26 - Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
Aug 28 - Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Aug 30 - Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
Aug 31 - Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
Sept 2 - Macon, GA @ Macon Centreplex
Sept 3 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
Sept 6 - Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Sept 7 - Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre
Sept 9 - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
Oct 4 - Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor
Oct 6 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct 8 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
