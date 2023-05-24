South Korea Producer Prices Dip 0.1% In April

Producer prices in South Korea were down 0.1 percent on month in April, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent and down from the 0.1 percent gain in March.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry & marine products fell 1.8 percent on month; manufacturing products rose 0.2 percent, utilities slumped 2.8 percent; and services gained 0.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices rose 1.6 percent - again missing expectations for 2.3 percent and down from 3.3 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry & marine products added 0.5 percent on year; manufacturing products fell 1.3 percent, utilities surged 18.7 percent; and services gained 2.9 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.