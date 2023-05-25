Tokyo Inflation Data Due On Friday

Japan will on Friday release May numbers for inflation in the Tokyo region, which is seen as a leading indicator for the nationwide trend - highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall Tokyo inflation is expected to climb 3.9 percent on year, accelerating from 3.5 percent in April. Core Tokyo CPI is expected to gain 3.3 percent, easing from 3.5 percent in the previous month.

Japan also will see April figure for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.4 percent on year, easing from 1.6 percent in March.

Australia will provide April figures for retail sales, with analysts looking for a gain of 0.3 percent on month, slowing from 0.4 percent in March.

Malaysia will release April data for consumer prices, with inflation expected to rise 3.3 percent on year, easing from 3.4 percent in March.

Singapore will see April numbers for industrial production, with forecasts calling for an increase of 0.9 percent on month and a fall of 3.9 percent on year. That follows the 9.3 percent monthly spike and the 4.2 percent contraction in March.

Taiwan will provide Q1 figures for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 3.02 percent on year for the second straight quarter.

Finally, the in Hong Kong are closed on Friday for Vesak Day and will re-open on Monday.

